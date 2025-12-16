Another BLO dies in UP, family links death to work pressure

Bareilly: Vinod Kumar Sharma, a Booth Level Officer posted in Bithri Chainpur Assembly constituency and in-charge principal of the Upper Primary Girls Composite School in Bisharatganj, died late on Sunday night.

His family has alleged that he was under severe stress due to SIR-related duties.

According to relatives, Sharma had dinner and went to his room to sleep on Sunday night. Around midnight, his health suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed. He died within a short time. Family members said he suffered a heart attack.

The news of his death led to a wave of grief among teachers in the area. On Monday morning, colleagues, relatives and acquaintances reached his residence to offer condolences and support to the family.

Sharma’s son Shivansh Sharma said his father was due to retire in 2027 and had been extremely disturbed because of the workload linked to SIR assignments. He said his father had written to the Block Education Officer of Majhgawan requesting removal from BLO duty.

In the letter, Sharma had stated that other staff members of the school had already been relieved of the assignment.

He cited his age and eye-related problems and sought exemption from the duty. He had also mentioned that he was not comfortable with online work on mobile phones, but his request was not accepted, the family said.