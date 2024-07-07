Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath yatra

Jammu: A fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims left the city early Sunday to join the annual Amarnath yatra in Kashmir, officials said.



The tenth batch of 6,145 pilgrims left Jammu’s Baghwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys of 238 vehicles.

While the first convoy of 115 vehicles carrying 2,697 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district around 3.10 am, the second convoy of 123 vehicles with 3,448 pilgrims departed for Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district.

The 52-days yatra started from the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 29 and so far over 1.60 lakh pilgrims from across the country have offered their prayers at the 3,880 metre-high shrine.