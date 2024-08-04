Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath

Jammu: A fresh batch of over 1,100 pilgrims left a base camp here early Sunday for the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.



Over 4.9 lakh pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine since the commencement of the annual yatra on June 29. Last year, a total of 4.5 lakh pilgrims had visited the shrine.

The 38th batch of 1,112 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp at 3.25 am in a convoy of 40 vehicles escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police, the officials said.

The 52-day-long pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 19.