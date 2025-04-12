Another arrest in Jalandhar grenade attack

Chandigarh: In yet another major breakthrough Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with the support of Central Agencies and Delhi Police, has successfully arrested Uttar Pradesh (UP)-based Saidul Ameen— the prime accused involved in the grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday.

As per the information, an explosion occurred at the residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia located in Central Town Jalandhar on the intervening night of April 7. Preliminary investigations had revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of two local associates identified as Satish alias Kaka alias Lucky of Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar and Harry of Garha Road in Jalandhar, who provided logistical support to accused Saidul Ameen.

The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti, while, role of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is also being probed.

DGP Gaurav Yadav accompanied by Commissioner of Police (CP) Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur, while addressing a press conference in Jalandhar, said that accused Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in UP, was apprehended from Delhi after an intensive multi-state manhunt. “This arrest is a testament to the seamless coordination between Punjab Police, Central Agencies, and Delhi Police in dismantling terror networks,” he said.