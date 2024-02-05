Annual Railways recruitment calendar widens opportunities for candidates: Min

NEW DELHI: The annual recruitment calendar released by the Railway Recruitment Board on February 3 has multiple benefits for candidates who want to participate in the drive, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The annual calendar has identified the months in which recruitment for different job categories will be conducted.

According to the calendar, the Railway Recruitment Board will issue a notification for recruitment of assistant loco pilots between January and March every year.

April, May and June have been earmarked for recruitment to technical posts. From July to September, aspirants who wish to join the railways as junior engineers, paramedics and non-technical posts will be considered.

Recruitment for Level 1 and ministerial and isolated categories have been slotted in for October to December.

“Employment notification will be issued four times a year for each category so that more and more candidates can get opportunities to participate. Earlier, when recruitment drives used to be held after a gap of three to four years, many candidates missed that opportunity due to the age bar,” Vaishnaw said. Railways officials said the calendar will have multiple benefits such as giving more opportunities if a candidate fails to qualify in the first attempt.

“Let’s say a candidate applies for the position of assistant loco pilot between January and March and gets disqualified, he or she can get another opportunity the next year. If the same candidate has the required educational qualification for the job of a technician, he or she can apply for it between April and June in the same year,” a senior railways official said.