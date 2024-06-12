Annual disaster mgmt meet focuses on collaboration

New Delhi: The two-day annual conference of disaster management officials concluded today in the national capital, attended by over 300 delegates. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, addressed the valedictory session, highlighting India’s growing role in international disaster relief efforts. He praised initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Management. Mishra emphasised the need for a future-oriented approach, outlining key areas for improvement, including local-level awareness, mitigation measures, and technological integration. He stressed the importance of prioritising resilience over mere response and adopting a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders and agencies. The conference addressed specific threats like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), forest fires, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. Organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the conference aimed to create synergy between disaster relief efforts and strengthen State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs), focusing on preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season and collaborative strategies for a more resilient India.

