‘Announce timeline and details of caste survey’

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday reiterated its demand for the government to announce a timeline and roadmap for the caste survey, remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation and implement Article 15(5) of the Constitution for reservation in private educational institutions.

The chiefs of the Opposition party’s SC and OBC departments and the Adivasi Congress made the assertions at a press conference at the Congress’ 24, Akbar Road, office.

AICC OBC Department chairman Anil Jaihind said when Manmohan Singh was prime minister and Arjun Singh education minister, the 93rd Amendment of the Constitution was passed and Article 15(5) added to it. “It provided reservation in educational institutions for Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs. At that time, this reservation was implemented in government institutions but people of private institutions took it to the court, where the case continued. In January 2014, it was decided that the govt could provide reservation to Dalits, tribals and socially and educationally backward classes in private educational institutions,” he said.

“Then, general elections were held and a new government came into existence. For the past 11 years, there is a provision in the Constitution that reservation can be given to Dalits, tribals and backward classes in

private institutions but a law needs to be made for this,” Jaihind said.