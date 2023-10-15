‘Announce quota for Marathas by Oct 24’

JALNA: Activist Monoj Jarange, who has brought back the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in Maharashtra, on Saturday threatened to intensify his agitation after October 24 if the government fails to provide reservation to the community in jobs and education.



“After October 24, it will be either my funeral procession or the community’s victory celebration (after granting of reservation),” said the lanky leader during his address to a massive gathering at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Jarange, who was earlier on a hunger strike in the village over his demand for reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, had ended his fast on September 14 on the 17th day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him and assured to fulfil his demand.

The 40-year-old activist had set a 40-day deadline before the Shinde government for taking steps to implement reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange demanded on Saturday that Marathas across the state be given Kunbi certificates. Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the Other Backward Caste (OBC) category.