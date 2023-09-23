Anna Hazare joins Ramniwas Meena to bolster execution of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

New Delhi: In a resounding display of solidarity and determination, renowned social activist Anna Hazare joined forces with Kisan Vikas Samiti State President Bhamashah Ramniwas Meena and state chief convenor Ravindra Meena to advocate for the swift implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). This landmark event took place during Anna Hazare's first visit to Eastern Rajasthan, where he addressed a massive gathering of over 50,000 men and women near the Kuthila Hanuman Temple in Todabhim.

At the heart of the gathering's concern was the dire need for clean water in the region, and Anna Hazare's presence elevated the issue to a national level. He emphasized the fundamental importance of water security, declaring it a basic necessity that every region's residents should have access to. Hazare expressed his surprise that the government had not prioritized addressing the water crisis in Eastern Rajasthan, given its critical role in the lives of the people and the prosperity of the nation.

In his impassioned address, the 86-year-old activist made it clear that age had not diminished his resolve. He issued a stern warning, stating that if the government continued to delay the ERCP's implementation, he and the people were prepared to launch a significant movement for this vital cause. Furthermore, he urged the government to recognize ERCP as a national project.

Anna Hazare, who has dedicated his life to serving the country and society, underscored his unwavering commitment to their betterment. He stressed that when the government fails to heed the demands of its citizens, agitation becomes the only recourse for ordinary people. He reassured the gathered crowd that they were prepared for a substantial movement in support of ERCP.

The public meeting was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Kalpana Tai Inamdar, Executive President of Lok Andolan, retired IAS Dr. Kamalnath Towery, Dattabhai Awari, Rajasthan State Panchayat Council President Subhash Parashar, Kota farmer leader Dashrath Singh, and East Rajasthan Canal Project Farmer Development Committee State President Ramnivas Meena, and Chief Convener Ravindra Meena. Deendayal Saraswat, state media in-charge of the steering committee, expertly organized the event.

Anna Hazare and his team received a warm Rajasthani welcome upon their arrival in Eastern Rajasthan. They were greeted by farmer leader Ramniwas Meena, his wife former sarpanch Premlata Meena, young farmer leader Ravindra Meena, and Panch Patels of villages such as Pahari and Mahswa. Anna Hazare was adorned with a cotton garland and a Rajasthani turban, along with a bouquet and shawl, as tokens of appreciation.

Anna Hazare expressed his gratitude to Ramnivas Meena and Ravindra Meena for their warm hospitality. During the event, he also unveiled booklets showcasing the public welfare initiatives undertaken by Ramnivas Meena.

Bhamashah Ramniwas Meena, state president of Kisan Vikas Samiti, lauded Anna Hazare's unwavering support for the pressing issues facing Eastern Rajasthan. He expressed hope that the government would heed the call to make ERCP a national project, given the newfound momentum generated by Anna Hazare's involvement. Ramniwas Meena also commended Hazare's dedication to national causes, even in his advanced age, highlighting his words of wisdom as a source of inspiration for their ongoing movement.

The collaboration between Anna Hazare and the Kisan Vikas Samiti has injected fresh vigor into the quest to provide clean water to the people of Eastern Rajasthan. As the movement gains momentum, the nation watches with anticipation, hoping for swift government action to address this critical need.