Anil Vij hands over investigation of primary school teacher’s case to state Crime Bureau

Chandigarh: Haryana Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij has directed the State Crime Bureau to investigate the case of the burning of a primary school teacher in a Creta car in the village Durjanpur of Bhiwani. These instructions were given to the DGP of Haryana.



On Sunday, Vij was redressing to the grievances to people of the state at his residence in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday.

In the case of no action being taken in the case of the burning of the Creta car in Bhiwani and the death of the primary school teacher in it, the wife of the teacher appealed to Home Minister Anil Vij for justice. Family members said they felt a conspiracy in this incident, and the police have not taken concrete action in the case so far. They alleged that her husband could be trapped in the car and accused a deep conspiracy in the incident. The family did not trust the previous police investigation, on which Minister Anil Vij directed the State Crime Bureau to investigate the case.

Similarly, a woman from Karnal complained to the Home Minister Anil Vij about the non-arrest of the culprits in the case of her husband’s murder. The woman alleged that her husband was murdered a few months ago. In the case, the police registered a case, but so far, none of the accused has been arrested. Only one accused has been caught by the police so far, while the rest are still at large. The Home Minister directed the SP of Karnal to take action in the case.