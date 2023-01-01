Anil Kumar Lahoti takes over as Chairman & CEO of Railway Board

NEW DELHI: Anil Kumar Lahoti assumed charge as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) on Sunday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Lahoti to the post of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board with effect from January 1, 2023. He took over as Member, Infrastructure, Railway Board on December 17, 2022.

Anil Kumar Lahoti is an officer of 1984 batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers. He was included in the first panel of Level-17 of the Indian Railway Management Service approved by the Government of India. He is a graduate with Gold Medal in Civil Engineering and has done Master of Engineering (Structures) from University of Roorkee (IIT, Roorkee). During his career span of over 36 years in Railways, he has held various positions in Central, Northern, North Central, West and West Central Railways and Railway Board.