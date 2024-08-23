Andhra tragedy: Cong urges govt for measures to prevent future recurrence

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in the fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalle district and urged the government to take steps to avoid such incidents in the future. The damage could have been worse but fewer workers were in the plant when the accident occurred due to it being lunchtime.

Harrowing scenes unfolded with the injured workers -- their skin ripped and peeling off, bodies soaked in blood -- being shifted to hospital in ambulances after the incident occurred at 2:15 pm at Escientia Advanced Science Private Limited. “Deeply anguished by the terrible fire tragedy in a pharmaceutical factory in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh where several people have lost their lives,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.