Andhra Pradesh police summons Director Ram Gopal Varma for questioning

Maddipadu (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday summoned film director Ram Gopal Varma for questioning in connection with posting of morphed photographs of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on social media. A Prakasam district police team visited Varma’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad today and served the notice personally to the director around 10 am to appear before the investigation officer at Maddipadu police station on November 19. “We served the notices to (Varma) to appear before the investigation officer...,” Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar said.

After receiving the notice, Varma informed police that he would attend the probe, said a police official. On November 11, Prakasam district police registered a case against the director for allegedly posting those morphed photographs on social media. The case was booked on the basis of a complaint received from one Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu under various sections. Ramalinga filed the case as the alleged social media posts reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in the society and also hurt their personalities.