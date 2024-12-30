Andhra Pradesh appoints K Vijayanand as new chief secretary

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has appointed K Vijayanand as the new chief secretary of the state, as the incumbent, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, will retire on December 31.

The state government issued orders to this effect in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

"Vijayanand IAS, special chief secretary to the government, Energy Department is hereby appointed as chief secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh," said S Suresh Kumar, secretary to the government (political) in a government order (GO).

Vijayanand is a 1992 batch IAS officer who served as chairman of AP GENCO (Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd) from 2022 and the chairman and managing director of APTRANSCO (Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation) for sometime starting in 2023 among several other key positions held earlier.

He started his bureaucratic career as an assistant collector in the erstwhile Adilabad district in united Andhra Pradesh in 1993.