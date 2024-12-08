Andhra Pradesh Anganwadis will be smoke free under Centre govt’s initiative

Chandigarh: Taking giant strides in power generation, Union Power Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar with Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu has launched ‘Urja Veer’ Training Programme. Khattar is taking new initiatives to save energy along with energy production. The initiatives took off from Andhra Pradesh with the launch of ‘Urja Veer’ Training Programme.

Energy Veers will be trained by the Andhra Pradesh government and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), an undertaking of the Government of India, towards increasing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Sharing more information in this regard an official spokesperson said that Khattar visited Andhra Pradesh recently. Thus, to make the initiative of saving energy meaningful, the Anganwadis of the state will be made smoke free from the beginning of preparing one lakh energy warriors (Urjaveer). Not only this, electrical equipment will also be provided to the families of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu discussed the energy and housing and urban development projects going on in the state. While reviewing the projects going on in the state, the Union Energy Minister directed to complete them within the stipulated time period.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘Urja Veer’ Training Programme.

Now, Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the initiative to prepare ‘Urja Veer’ from Andhra Pradesh by bringing PM Modi’s vision to the ground. The aim of creating Urjaveer is to empower individuals across the state to promote and sell energy-efficient appliances, thereby strengthening energy and environmental conservation along with economic development.

Induction-based cook-stoves are being provided under the National Energy Efficient Cooking Program (NEECP), which provide a cost benefit of 25 to 30 per cent

compared to traditional cooking methods. Smoke-free induction-based cook-stoves were distributed to the Anganwadis of the state.