Andhra: Pawan Kalyan named Deputy CM

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday designated Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as Deputy Chief Minister.



The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios. Rural Water Supply department would also be handled by Kalyan.

“Congratulations to Pawan Kalyan on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate all my colleagues in the cabinet on being assigned their portfolios,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a post on X.

Noting that the new ministers have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of people’s governance, Naidu exuded confidence that all the ministers will strive to deliver and meet people’s expectations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

During the erstwhile TDP government between 2014 and 2019, Lokesh had worked as the IT Minister. Along with Naidu, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in on Wednesday

Anitha Vangalapudi was given Home Affairs and Disaster Management portfolios.