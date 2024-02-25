Andhra: Multinational naval exercise MILAN-2024 underway off Vizag

The sea phase of MILAN - 2024, a biennale multi-national naval exercise hosted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy kicked off in a display of cooperation among the vessels and aircraft of friendly foreign nations, an official release on Sunday said.

The sea phase, which is a high intensity segment of the event which encompasses air, surface and undersea domains commenced yesterday, showcased naval prowess.

“Day two of the sea phase witnessed a harmonious blend of mutual understanding and interoperability as participating ships operated collaboratively in the Bay of Bengal,” said the ENC in the press release.

Advanced exercises covering all the three dimensions of maritime warfare are part of the sea phase, with activities such as weapons firing against surface and high speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross deck landings and carrier operations.

Other activities included seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea, mirroring the commitment to enhance maritime capabilities and fostering international cooperation.

“The MILAN - 2024 sea phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain. As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security,” said the press release.

Scheduled from February 24 to 27, the sea phase involves the participation of 15 ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries and Indian Naval ships, submarines and aircraft.