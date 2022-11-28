Andhra High Court cannot be 'town planner', says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from farmers and their associations, and the Centre to a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court decision which said the state legislature "lacked competence" to make any law for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.

It observed the Andhra Pradesh High Court cannot be a "town planner" or an "engineer" and direct the government that the capital city should come up in six months.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna also stayed time-bound directions issued by the high court, including the one that said the state will construct and develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within six months.

The HC had also ordered the govt and the authorities concerned to complete infrastructure development like roads, drainage and electricity and drinking water supply in the Amaravati capital city and Region within a month.

The bench said it needs to examine the issue at length and posted a batch of petitions filed by the State, farmers, associations and their committees for further hearing on January 31.

The top court, which asked the parties to file their responses by December, was informed by senior advocate KK Venugopal that the state government has repealed the law for having three different capitals of the State.