Andhra HC declines interim bail to TDP chief

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday declined to grant interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.



The high court declined the interim bail as the Supreme Court is also holding a similar position on Naidu’s petition.

Further, the high court is also expected to decide on whether Naidu should be allowed to visit doctors on health grounds.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB Court extended Naidu’s judicial remand till November 1. The former chief minister was virtually produced in the ACB Court and Judge B S V Hima Bindu enquired about his health.

His wife Nara Bhuvaneswari will embark on a tour of Andhra Pradesh - ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth shall triumph) as part of efforts to reach out to the people.

She would visit families of people who reportedly died after hearing about the arrest of Naidu.

Meanwhile, the principal opposition party in the state will conduct a meeting in the next few days to chalk out its future plans and programmes.