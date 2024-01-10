Andhra has over 1,000 centenarian voters: CEC

Andhra Pradesh has 1,174 voters who are above 100 years and 5.8 lakh electors of over 80 years of age, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday, adding that the final roll will be published on January 22. Addressing a press conference here, he said the state which will go for simultaneous polls for assembly and Lok Sabha has 4.07 crore total voters with female electors (2.07 crore) outnumbering males (1.99 crore) by over eight lakh.

He also said Andhra Pradesh has 4.76 lakh voters with disabilities and 7.88 lakh first time voters. "A happy figure is that there are more than a thousand, 1,174 to be precise, voters who are of the age of 100 and plus. And again, the very interesting thing is that the first time voters between 18 and 19 is 7.88 lakh," Kumar told reporters.

All the voters who are above 80 years of age will be given comfort of their own, he said. Andhra Pradesh has 175 assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies. Polls are expected to be held in the next three to four months. Kumar in October last year wrote a personalised letter to over 2.5 lakh centenarian voters across the country expressing gratitude