Andhra, Gates Foundation partnership will transform state’s development: CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the partnership with Gates Foundation will transform the state’s development.



Addressing a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the presence of ministers and senior officials at the secretariat here, the chief minister expressed happiness over the Gates Foundation extending cooperation for various projects in the southern state.

Naidu also gave a presentation on Swarna Andhra 2047 (golden Andhra) vision, government policies and programmes.

“Today, at the Secretariat in Amaravati, I presented my vision for Swarna Andhra 2047, where our ministers and secretaries also interacted with him (Gates). We discussed our priority sectors and explored avenues for collaboration with the Gates Foundation to empower our people and enhance their quality of life,” Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

Calling Gates’ visit to the greenfield capital city of Amaravati “historic”, he said it will give a shot in the arm for the development of the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh has “all” the resources but needs income now. “With the cooperation of Gates, we will achieve better results in various realms, he said, and added that, “The partnership with the Gates Foundation will transform the development of the state.”