Andhra CM visits Amaravati, promises white paper on capital city

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said he is in a dilemma over Amaravati, after taking stock of the stalled projects in the greenfield capital he had championed.



He promised to soon release a White paper on the status of Amaravati and elicit suggestions from people on the way forward.

Amaravati capital city project came to a standstill from 2019 to 2024 under the previous YSRCP regime.

However, the change in government breathed life into the capital city project as Naidu categorically declared that Amaravati would be the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

This is the first time the CM is visiting Amaravati after assuming the office for the fourth term.

“After going around Amaravati, I am confused as to what to do. Today, I came for the first time to see where we are and what to do in the future. We will take suggestions from various quarters in the state and all the people should deliberate on this issue,” Naidu told reporters.

The Chief Minister inspected several construction projects, such as the residential quarters

for officials, legislators, judges and also the stalled high court, secretariat and other construction sites.

“... we will release a white paper on Amaravati with all the details,” said Naidu, accompanied by Municipal Minister P Narayana and senior officials.

The CM noted that up to 80 per cent work on these projects was completed.