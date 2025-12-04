Andhra CM reviews infra projects with Adani

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani to review ongoing infrastructure projects and discuss new investment opportunities in the state. The chief minister noted that the meeting focused on major developments planned in Amaravati and the potential to accelerate growth through collaborative initiatives. "It was a pleasure to meet Gautam Adani and Karan Adani as we reviewed key infrastructure projects and explored emerging opportunities for Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said in a post on 'X' late Wednesday. IT Minister Nara Lokesh said he, along with the CM, held discussions with the Adani Group leadership on the progress of existing projects. "We discussed Adani Group's ongoing infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming new investments planned for the state's future growth," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.