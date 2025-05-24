Andhra CM proposes 3 sub-groups of states to fast-track Viksit Bharat vision by 2047

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday proposed the formation of three sub-groups of state governments to accelerate progress towards the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047, asserting that his state is committed to contributing significantly to this national aspiration. Speaking at the 10th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu praised India's remarkable economic transformation over the past decade, rising from the world's 10th to 4th largest economy and being on track to become the third. The Telugu Desam Party chief acknowledged transformative reforms, including Digital India, GST, Startup India, PM Gati Shakti, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which he said, have redefined India's development landscape.

Emphasising India's strengthened global stature, exemplified by Operation Sindoor, Naidu noted that having the right leadership at the right time has been crucial in steering the nation toward its ambitious goals, an official statement said. Naidu proposed three focused sub-groups of states, in collaboration with the Union government and Niti Aayog, to fast-track progress towards Viksit Bharat. The first sub-group on GDP growth would aim to boost investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by central viability gap funding for PPP projects. The second sub-group on population management would help India leverage its demographic advantage while preparing for future challenges like ageing and low fertility. The third sub-group would focus on technology-driven governance, utilising AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for real-time and citizen-centric administration. Naidu also highlighted that Andhra Pradesh's Swarna Andhra @2047 vision stands as "a bold, inclusive roadmap integrating technology, welfare, and grassroots empowerment". "The state is committed to contributing significantly to the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat @2047 (and) a USD 30 trillion economy marked by high-quality infrastructure, equitable development, and empowered citizens." According to the state government, the chief minister's presentation was well-received, with the Prime Minister lauding "Andhra Pradesh's growth blueprint". Modi said that "all states should examine and study the reforms of Andhra Pradesh" and that there could be a "lot of inputs in the blueprint for growth projected by CM Naidu for other states also", according to the statement.

Under its Swarna Andhra @2047 vision, the state aims to achieve Zero Poverty by 2029 through the innovative P4 model, which unites government, private sector, and citizen efforts to support vulnerable families and promote economic upliftment. The Family Benefit Management System digitally tracks welfare benefits at the household level, ensuring transparency and inclusion. The state's "One Family, One Entrepreneur" initiative fosters entrepreneurship and skill development to boost grassroots employment. Driving technology-led growth, Andhra Pradesh has established specialised hubs, including Quantum Valley in Amaravati, Drone City in Orvakal, and biomedical manufacturing in Visakhapatnam. AI-powered governance and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub support startups and job creation. Aligned with the Prime Minister's Mission Circular Economy, the state is advancing sustainable waste management and balanced regional growth through model economic zones. "Rooted in family-centric governance, innovation, digital infrastructure, and sustainability, the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision offers a scalable, inclusive model for national development," Naidu added. As India approaches its centenary of its Independence, the chief minister reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh's commitment to lead by example, showcasing how states can drive national transformation through strong, coordinated leadership at state and Union levels.