Andhra CM Naidu visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling Ram Rajya a benchmark for good governance and describing the shrine as a future major spiritual centre of the country.

Naidu arrived at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, where he was received by Uttar Pradesh Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta and District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde. He then proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

The visit coincided with Pratistha Dwadashi, marking the second anniversary of the consecration ceremony. Naidu participated in religious rituals at the yajna shala, where Vedic priests conducted ceremonies, and also offered prayers at the Sapt Rishi temple.

He later had darshan of Ram Lalla and Ram Darbar and toured the entire temple complex, reviewing the ongoing construction work. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai briefed him on the architectural features and progress of the project. The chief minister expressed appreciation for the scale and grandeur of the complex.

Naidu interacted with devotees at the temple premises. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Ram Temple Trust member Anil Mishra, temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao and other officials were present.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu said Ram Rajya continues to serve as an ideal for governments across the country. He praised those associated with the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and said Ayodhya was playing an important role in strengthening India’s spiritual identity.

“I had a very fulfilling darshan. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for the arrangements,” he said, adding that the state was progressing well under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership. Naidu also stressed that the development of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar was crucial for realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.