Andhra CM Naidu pushes for electronics manufacturing boost to tap global demand

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to scale up electronics manufacturing to meet global market demand.

While reviewing the Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.O, Naidu instructed officials to reduce imports, boost exports, and develop production hubs to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in electronics manufacturing.

"The goals of self-reliance and ‘Made in India’ must be achieved in electronics manufacturing. We (Andhra Pradesh) must adopt large-scale production to meet international demand," Naidu said in an official press release.

Officials informed Naidu that India imported USD 70 billion worth of electronic circuit boards last year, highlighting immense demand and the urgent need to expand domestic production capacity across key regions.

Naidu directed officials to create a robust industrial ecosystem, promote global branding for Andhra-made electronics products, and attract USD 100 billion in investments over the next five years.

He identified Sri City, Orvakal, Kopparthy, and Hindupur as "ideal locations" for electronics industries and stressed the need to promote entrepreneurship in every household.

Citing a comparative advantage, Naidu noted "the severe land scarcity in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai", which makes Andhra Pradesh a "favorable destination" for industrial expansion.

He also highlighted the state’s suitability for setting up electronics component units and called for the development of employment hubs, industrial corridors, and socio-economic growth that aligns with national industrial goals.

Naidu said there are vast opportunities to establish IT companies in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Tirupati. By allocating space for 500 IT firms in these cities, significant employment opportunities can be generated for youth, he added.

He proposed setting up manufacturing units from Lepakshi to Orvakal, along with co-working spaces and job creation initiatives across other urban centers.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to integrate skill development portals, update educational curricula, enhance youth skills, and ensure that young people in the state are equipped to access employment opportunities both nationally and globally.