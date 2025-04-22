Andhra CM Naidu meets Amit Shah, other Union ministers; discusses Polavaram project

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held meetings with several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss the ongoing Polavaram project and the establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool.

Naidu, who arrived in Delhi late on Monday after his European holiday to celebrate his 75th birthday, separately met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Official sources said the Andhra Pradesh chief minister discussed technical issues concerning the Polavaram project.

In his meeting with Meghwal, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo emphasised the need for a separate permanent high court bench in Kurnool to address the large backlog of cases. The appointment of judges to Andhra Pradesh High Court was also discussed.

Naidu requested Goyal to expedite the development of industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh, the sources said.

The TDP is a key constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meetings come at a crucial juncture as Naidu aims to create a "mega city" in Andhra Pradesh by expanding Amaravati through its amalgamation with Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Vijayawada.

The sources indicated that the chief minister was also considering pooling another 30,000 acres to build an international airport in Amaravati.