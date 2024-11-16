Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's brother passes away

Hyderabad: Former TDP MLA and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's younger brother N Ramamurthy Naidu passed away at a private super-speciality hospital here on Saturday, while undergoing treatment for health complications, the hospital said. He was 72. Ramamurthy Naidu, who was admitted to the hospital on November 14 following a cardiac arrest, breathed his last at 12.45 PM, the hospital said in a bulletin. Ramamurthy Naidu was suffering from "non-communicating normal pressure hydrocephalus (buildup of fluid in brain), post VP shunt", it said. He was receiving intermittent ventilatory support in the past for respiratory distress. After his admission to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, he was revived with cardio pulmonary resuscitation but was very unstable haemodynamically with low blood pressure and other complications. He could not improve in spite of all efforts and the end came at 12.45 PM today, the bulletin said.

Ramamurthy Naidu represented Chandragiri assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh from 1994-99. His son Nara Rohit is a popular Telugu actor. The Andhra Pradesh CM, who reached the hospital from Delhi, paid homage to his brother and consoled Ramamurthy Naidu's sons Rohit and Girish, TDP sources said. Recalling Ramamurthy Naidu's service to people, the chief minister said on 'X' that the family is grief-stricken with the death of his younger brother. Former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, well-known actor and Chandrababu Naidu's brother-in-law Balakrishna also visited the hospital. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other leaders condoled the demise of Ramamurthy Naidu.