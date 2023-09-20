Andhra CID files PT warrant seeking custody of Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Police have filed a prisoner transit (PT) warrant seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in AP FiberNet Scam case, alleging a loss of Rs 114 crore to the state government.

Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda, representing AP Crime Investigation Department (CID) said that the warrant was filed in the ACB Court in Vijayawada late on Tuesday. The state CID has alleged that tender manipulation was done in case to allot work order under Phase-1 of AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

Several irregularities took place from the allotting of the tender to completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the exchequer, according government sources.

Further, sub-standard material, violating the conditions and non-adherence to the specifications mentioned in request for proposal (RFP) while executing the project resulted in nearly 80 per cent of the capacity of the optic fiber cable becoming unusable, it said.

As former CM, Naidu, allegedly personally recommended the FiberNet project to be executed by the Energy I&I Department, instead of the IT Department.