Andhra: 7 killed in temple wall collapse

Visakhapatnam: Seven people were killed when a rain-soaked wall collapsed at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam here in the early hours of Wednesday, turning an annual ritual at the famous north Andhra shrine into a scene of both grandeur and grief.

The government said seven people died after the wall collapsed on the Rs 300 ticket queue line near the shopping complex on the ghat road from Simhagiri bus stand at around 3 am.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, among others, expressed grief over the incident. Both the Centre and the state government announced ex-gratia to the families of those killed in the incident.

State Home Minister V Anitha, who was present at the site, said preliminary reports indicated that the wall collapse at the temple was triggered by soil loosening due to heavy rains in the area. According to government sources, one person sustained injuries.

CM Naidu expressed deep sorrow and said he had spoken to the Collector and SP and directed for treatment be provided to the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the death of seven devotees at Simhachalam....my condolences to the families. I’m closely monitoring the situation and have ordered continuous review and support for victims,” said Naidu in a post on ‘X’.

The CM, who reviewed the situation via teleconference, announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each to the injured, an official release said. An outsourcing job in temples under the Endowments Department will be provided to a family member of each victim.

Naidu also ordered an inquiry into the incident by a three-member committee.

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy also condoled the deaths.