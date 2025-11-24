Andaman and Nicobar govt to study ecological impact as tourist inflow rises

New Delhi: The Andaman and Nicobar government is analysing the impact of opening new islands and the rising influx of tourists in the archipelago to ensure the preservation of the ecosystem while ensuring more islands are opened in a graded manner, officials said.

The island Union Territory known for its pristine beaches and mangrove kayaking tours, has witnessed a significant jump in domestic tourism since pre-COVID years.

“We had a very successful tourist season last year. We were able to overcome the effects of COVID-19, and last year, on an island with a population of 4 lakh, we welcomed 7.2 lakh visitors. This year, we are experiencing substantial growth as well. We have already recorded 6 lakh visitors by September, and our peak season is during October and November,” Jyoti Kumari, Tourism Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told the news agency.

When asked about the ecological concerns associated with the rising number of tourists, she said, “As an island, we have a carrying capacity. Our advantage is that access is limited to flights, which naturally restricts the number of visitors. That said, the impact on frequently visited islands is minimal. We are opening new islands and exploring different niche segments.”

The tourism secretary explained that the government recently opened North Sink Island and will continue to open more islands in a graded manner.

“We are proceeding carefully to gauge the response and see how visitors are adapting. We are also opening more areas; the forest department has opened Jolly Buoy and Red Skin Islands, which have a carrying capacity of 200 people. We are ensuring that this limit is maintained.”

“This is how we are preserving and promoting the ecosystem. Recently, 21 islands have been opened, and we continue to monitor the impact. Once these islands are fully utilised, we will consider further openings,” she added.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands provide an idyllic blend of palm-fringed beaches, white sand stretches extending for miles, unperturbed serenity and crystal-clear turquoise waters that epitomise a tropical paradise.

Discussing plans to diversify the tourism experience in the Andamans, Kumari highlighted a focus on birdwatching and astro-tourism.

“We have a huge number of people coming for bird watching because the Andaman features 32 varieties of endemic birds. So, a lot of bird watchers

come to increase their count in a single day. We are also looking at astro-tourism because Andaman has one of the best night skies. Visitors can see both northern and southern constellations. with agency inputs