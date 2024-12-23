Ancient stepwell unearthed in Sambhal district’s Chandausi

Sambhal (UP): A stepwell, approximately 125 to 150 years old and covering an area of 400 square metres, was unearthed during excavation in the Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi here, an official said.

Excavation at the site began on Saturday, said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of Chandausi Nagar Palika.

The excavation follows the reopening of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal on December 13, after being closed for 46 years. Authorities said they discovered the structure during an anti-encroachment drive. Two damaged idols were found inside the well of the temple, officials had said.

According to local sources, the stepwell was constructed during the reign of the maternal grandfather of the king of Bilari.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the possibility of a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the site is being considered, and a request may be submitted to ASI if necessary.

Speaking to the media, Pensiya confirmed that the site was previously registered as a pond. The well’s upper floor is made of bricks, while the second and third floors are of marble. The structure also features four rooms and a well, he said.

Pensiya added that work is being carried out cautiously to avoid damage to the structure.

“The excavation, which has so far uncovered 210 square meters of the site, will continue, and encroachments in the area will be removed. Preliminary estimates suggest the stepwell is approximately 125 to 150 years old,” said the DM.

The officer also addressed concerns about the Banke Bihari temple, located nearby the stepwell, which has fallen into disrepair.

The DM said that the temple, believed to be about 150 years old, houses two idols that are safely kept in separate temples. He assured that steps will be taken to renovate the temple, and any encroachments around it will be removed.

During a public meeting held two days ago, Kaushal Kishore, a Chandausi resident, informed the District Office about the ancient stepwell and highlighted the deteriorating condition of the nearby Banke Bihari temple.

Kishore claimed that, in earlier times, the area was inhabited by the Hindu community and that the queen of Bilari used to stay there.