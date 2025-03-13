Ancient sites in Prayagraj were encroached upon through ‘land jihad’, says UP CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during previous governments, land mafias illegally took over historic sites in Prayagraj, such as Akshay Vat, Mata Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Shringverpur, Dwadash Madhav, and Bhagwan Beni Madhav. “This severely affected the heritage and significance of these sacred places,” he added.

CM Yogi was responding to journalists’ questions on Wednesday at the ‘Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond’ Vichar Sangam program organized by Panchjanya and Organiser at Taj Hotel in Lucknow. He said: “During Maha Kumbh, these sites were freed from land mafias, paving the way for their revitalization. As a result, devotees can now visit them throughout the year.” The CM emphasized that Prayagraj, the land of Maharishi Bharadwaj and home to the world’s first Gurukul, was once in the grip of land mafias under previous governments. He pointed out that Akshay Vat was locked away during colonial rule, depriving devotees of darshan for 500 years, while sacred sites like Mata Saraswati Koop and Patalpuri remained neglected. CM Yogi highlighted that the Maha Kumbh not only displayed India’s strength and the true essence of Sanatan Dharma but also changed the negative perception of Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “Through Maha Kumbh, we successfully achieved both objectives.” The event, he said, presented Sanatan Dharma’s inclusive and vast nature to the world, as crores of devotees, regardless of caste, sect, or region, took a holy dip together at the Triveni Sangam, reflecting the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

The CM launched a sharp attack on the Opposition, stating: “Expecting positivity from those with a negative mindset is pointless.” He criticised previous governments, citing the “disorder and mismanagement” of Kumbh under Congress and SP rule from 1954 to 2013.