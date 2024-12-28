Ancient Shaiva, Buddhist sculptures found in Odisha

Bhadrak: Ancient sculptures, including remnants of Shaiva and Buddhist deities, have been found along the banks of the Baitarani River in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, researchers said.

The sculptures were found near a village called Maninathpur in the Bhandaripokhari block of the district earlier this week. The researchers found 18 ancient sculptures, including rare Shaiva and Buddhist deities, dating back to the 6th or 7th Century Common Era (CE). These artefacts include intricately carved miniature temples and ‘argha stupas’, they said.

A local youth, Bibekananda, stumbled upon a statue during his morning walk and promptly informed the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) members and young researcher Biswambhar Raut. Raut inspected the area and identified 18 ancient sculptures and small temples, scattered across the site. The sculptures depict Shaiva deities like Shiva, Parvati and Ganesh, and Buddhist icons.