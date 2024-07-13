Anant Ambani weds Radhika at star-studded event in Mumbai

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, on Friday married pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant at a star-studded event attended by celebrities from across the globe, politicians, who’s who of Hindi and south Indian cinema world and almost all the top cricketers of the country.



Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and global business tycoons ranging from oil giant Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee and drug major GSK plc chief executive Emma Walmsley were in attendance at the event that has been dubbed as the ‘wedding of the year’.

Almost the entire top rung bollywood actors -- from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan -- were present, most with their families, while superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu led the entourage from down south.

The wedding saw the entire gamut of Indian cricketers descend -- from icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to yesteryear great Krish Srikkanth and latest sensations Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Anant, 29, tied the knot with Radhika, daughter of Indian pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive -- a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

Earlier, the groom, dressed in a rust orange sherwani, set off from Antilia -- the Ambani family residence -- in a luxurious red car covered in strings of white flowers for the convention centre, where the ‘baraat’ assembled for a short journey to the mandap. American actor and rapper John Cena, and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth joined Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and groom Anant Ambani himself for a dance in the ‘baraat’. Shah Rukh Khan hugged and danced with Nita as she and her husband welcomed King Khan and his family. Some like

Ananya Panday sported ‘Anant’s Brigade’ message on their dress for the baraat.