‘Anandpur Sahib to get world-class univ in Guru Tegh Bahadur’s name’

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that a world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up in Anandpur Sahib.

Mann was addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Buddha Dal Chauni.

“A world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up here (Anandpur Sahib),” he said.

Earlier, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had urged Mann to make an announcement for setting up a world-class educational institution in Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said the university will be a befitting tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said the university will act as a catalyst to undertake extensive research on supreme sacrifice, life and philosophy of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Mann said this will help in inspiring the coming generations, besides perpetuating the life and philosophy of the Guru sahib. “Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country,” he said.

He urged people to imbibe the spirit of self-sacrifice as preached and practised by ‘Hind Di Chaadar’- Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to safeguard the freedom of worship, besides upholding the human and secular values.

He said the ‘bani’ (verses) of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which is included in Guru Granth Sahib, preaches the message of oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, righteousness, valour and compassion, which need to be followed by one and all.

Mann said the Guru’s supreme sacrifice as the protector of religion was unparalleled in the history of mankind and stands out as an example for humanity.

He said the Guru made supreme sacrifice to uphold the value of righteousness, truth and freedom of faith.

Mann said the world class university being set up by the state government will play a pivotal role in disseminating in every nook and corner of the world.

Mann further announced free e-rickshaw or mini bus service for devotees to visit gurdwaras in Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district and Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district.