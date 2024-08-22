Anandapur: 5-year old boy’s body found from a canal

Kolkata: Just a day after the recovery of a woman’s body from Nonadanga area of Anandapur, her five year old grandson’s body was fished out from a canal on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, local residents of Nonadanga area spotted the body of a woman identified as Rehana Khatoon of Narkeldanga area. She left her residence on Tuesday in a cab driven by one of her tenants Vickey to collect rent from her another house in Topsia area. Rehana’s grandson was with her.

On Thursday, local people in Anandapur area spotted the child’s body floating in a canal and informed police. During probe, police came to know that apart from Vickey, a minor boy was also there in car who was also involved in the murder. As per police sources, an altercation broke out between Rehana and Vickey on the middle of road. Police have taken the minor boy in their custody. It is being probed to find out the cause

behind the altercation and motive behind murder.