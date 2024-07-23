Anandapur: 3 Bangladeshi nationals among four held

Kolkata: Four persons, including three Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from Anandapur on Sunday afternoon.



According to the police, around 2 pm, Anandapur Police Station received information about suspicious activity by four persons in the 42 Feet Road area. A police team went to the spot and found the four individuals loitering aimlessly. When confronted by the cops, none of the suspects could provide satisfactory answers. They were subsequently detained and taken to the police station. During interrogation, three of the suspects identified themselves as Bangladeshi nationals, while one was from Nakashipara in Nadia. The accused reported that they had crossed the border illegally a few days ago and were staying at a rented house in Narendrapur. Police have also seized a car from their possession.

Later, police registered a case and arrested the four suspects, including Mijan Sheikh and Rubel Sheikh from Pansa, Rajbari; Rahul Sheikh from Pabna, Bangladesh; and Sobuj Kundu from Nakashipara, Nadia. The police are investigating whether the Bangladeshi nationals had any ill motives or if they fled the neighboring country due to job shortages or unrest.