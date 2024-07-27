AMU orders hostellers to vacate their rooms, inmates irked

Aligarh: The blanket decision of the AMU authorities to get all hostels, including those of PhD scholars who have yet not appeared in their doctoral viva exams, seems to have irked the inmates.



The AMU proctor has defended the decision.

Zubair Reshi, an office-bearer of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association and a PhD scholar at AMU, said, “This order has exacerbated wthe already distressed conditions of scholars who have lost approximately two years of research due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These two years, marked by unprecedented disruptions, have inflicted a considerable mental toll on scholars, who are striving to regain their academic footing.

“In light of these disruptions, it is important that the administration demonstrates empathy towards JK students, especially female students,” he said.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali denied any allegations about excesses being committed by the authorities.