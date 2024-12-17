AMU EC raises concerns over Centre’s directive

Lucknow: The Central government’s directive to include the Union Education Secretary as a member of Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) Executive Council (EC) has raised concerns over potential government interference in the university’s governance.

The issue took centre stage during a two-day EC meeting, where members expressed apprehension about the possible erosion of the institution’s autonomy.

“We are deeply concerned about the implications of this move,” said Prof. Mohammad Wasim, AMU Proctor and EC member. “A high-level committee will be formed to assess the directive’s impact, and the university will communicate its official stance after reviewing the committee’s findings.”

The directive has sparked intense discussions within AMU’s administrative circles, with many interpreting it as a significant step toward increasing Central oversight. Political observers believe the inclusion of the Union Education Secretary could reshape the university’s governance by expanding the Central government’s role in its administrative and policy-making processes.

The development has also prompted reactions from academic and political circles concerned about preserving AMU’s unique administrative structure. “This directive seems to undermine the university’s autonomy, something we must safeguard at all costs,” commented a senior faculty member on condition of anonymity.

The university’s response to the directive will likely set a precedent for how similar institutions navigate government mandates in the future.

“We will ensure that AMU’s traditions and academic independence are upheld,” Prof. Wasim asserted.