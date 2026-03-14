AMRUT Mitra Mahotsav: Women driving change in urban water mgmt

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the AMRUT Mitra Mahotsav in New Delhi, highlighting the increasing trend of women SHGs leading the charge for urban water management under the aegis of the Ministry’s AMRUT 2.0 initiative.



Under the aegis of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the national-level event saw the attendance of over 1,000 women, along with 300 officials from 30 states and Union Territories.

AMRUT Mitras from Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka from different states spoke at the event, sharing their roles in water quality testing, billing, water collection, faecal sludge management, and the operation and maintenance of water assets, thereby emphasising the growth of livelihoods as well as the increasing trend of community engagement with the initiative.

Addressing the audience, Khattar stated, “Water management should not only be limited to service delivery, but the movement should become a people’s movement with a sense of ‘Jan Bhagidari’.” The involvement of women is essential for water management, as they are the primary water managers at both household and community levels.” He further added that the participation of SHGs has increased the efficiency of services, transparency, and the connection between the people and ULBs. He said that by enabling women in the management of water in urban areas, the people have become owners of efficient water management systems.

The Union Minister further said that the government plans to expand the scope for women from SHGs in water reuse and recycling, digital water management, smart metering systems, etc. He further added that women from SHGs will be entrusted with the responsibility for conducting IEC activities for water conservation.

The Union Minister mentioned that the government has recognised the importance of water reuse by planning it as a major component in the AMRUT 2.0 programme. He said that the AMRUT Mitras will be used for creating awareness among the people on water reuse, which will be backed by the efforts taken by the people for water recycling.

Today, over 45,000 SHG women are participating in the programme from 1,910 cities in 34 states and UTs. The government plans to expand the scope for women from SHGs by scaling up the AMRUT Mitra programme from 1,900 cities to 5,000 cities.