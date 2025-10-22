Amritsar: Police say two ‘terror operatives’ held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.

“In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG),” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan’s ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail,” he said.

The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a “targeted terror attack”.