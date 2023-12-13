Amritsar Police bust inter-state arms smuggling racket, one held

CHANDIGARH: Amidst the ongoing campaign, CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Amritsar Police busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of its one key member from Bhaini Village in Amritsar on Tuesday.



The arrested person has been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Kallu (28), a resident of village Bhullar in Tarn Taran. The accused has been facing at least eight criminal cases pertaining to the NDPS Act and hurt in various districts. The police team has also recovered 13 bore pistols along with 26 magazines, apart from impounding Hyundai I-20 car.

CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from MP to supply them to criminal elements, Police team from CIA-2 under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander and ADCP CITY-2 Prabhjot Singh Virk, ACP West Kamaljit Singh Aulakh launched a special operation.