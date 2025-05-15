Amritsar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 23

Amritsar: The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Amritsar climbed to 23 on Wednesday, with two more residents succumbing in the Majitha area, while the number of arrests rose to 16 after two persons were held in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Both the deceased hailed from Bhangwan village, they said.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the death toll has reached 23.

Most of the victims of the tragedy were daily wagers. The deaths have been reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and Therewal villages, officials said.

Two persons, Ravinder Jain and Rishabh Jain, were arrested from North Delhi on Wednesday, the police said, adding they have so far arrested 16 people, including the main accused, in the case.

“Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Amritsar Rural Police arrested two persons from Model Town, Delhi in connection with the spurious liquor case in Majitha, Amritsar,” Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on X.

“One of the main accused, Sahib Singh, was in contact with Rishabh Jain, as revealed through his WhatsApp chat history. It is suspected that Sahib Singh received a consignment from Jain which was used to manufacture spurious liquor in the Punjab region,” said Yadav in a post.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh said a total of 18 persons have been named in the case and 16 have been arrested.

There are clear instructions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Yadav that the strictest action will be taken against those who were involved in the spurious liquor sale, he said. The police earlier said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (Majitha) Amolak Singh and Station House Officer of Majitha police station Avtar Singh have been suspended for negligence, police said.

Two officers of the excise department have also been suspended.