Amritsar: BSF and ANTF recover large heroin consignment, nab smuggler on Indo-Pak border

AMRITSAR: In a major breakthrough against cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Amritsar, busted a huge consignment of heroin and a pistol, arresting an Indian narco-smuggler on the outskirts of village Beharwal, near the Indo-Pak border.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF and ANTF established a combined naka (checkpoint) and intercepted a suspicious motorcycle. The driver, who is a resident of Beharwal village, was arrested on the spot. During a rigorous search, security officials seized a big bag filled with 23 packets of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 25.9 kg, along with a pistol and two magazines. Authorities also confiscated an iPhone 14 and the motorcycle involved in the smuggling attempt. Early indications are that the consignment was air-dropped by drone from over the Pakistan border, a tactic being employed with greater frequency by cross-border smuggling gangs.

The caught person and seized contraband have been taken over by ANTF Amritsar for investigation and legal action.

This recent success reinforces BSF’s steadfast determination to secure the country’s borders against narco-terrorism and illegal intrusion. In the last several weeks, various instances have been reported revealing the rising application of drones in cross-border smuggling operations:

September 10, Tarn Taran: BSF personnel found 6.5 kg of heroin that was dropped by a drone along the Indo-Pak border. Soldiers also noticed drone movement last night and conducted a joint search operation, resulting in the seizure.

2nd September, Fazilka Sector: Operation by BSF and Punjab Police together resulted in the arrest of two drug smugglers and recovery of 12 packets of heroin weighing 10.8 kg, which were suspected to have been air-dropped through a drone. The accused were directly in contact with handlers on the other side.

Authorities stress tighter BSF–police coordination to dismantle cross-border smuggling networks. With stronger intelligence, vigilance and anti-drone tools, security forces aim to reinforce control along Punjab’s vulnerable frontier zones.