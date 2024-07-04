Amritpal Singh likely to take oath as MP on July 5

Amritsar: Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who recently won the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary seat in Punjab, is likely to take oath as Lok Sabha member on Friday.

The chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, who is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail along with nine associates under the National Security Act, has been granted a four-day parole to enable him to take oath, officials in Amritsar said. Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent MP from Faridkot, said Amritpal Singh is likely to take oath as MP on July 5.

“I went to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Delhi on Wednesday. He said the oath will be administered on July 5,” Khalsa said over phone.

He also said that clearances and permissions from various quarters to enable Amritpal Singh to take oath have come. “I understand that he will be flown in from the prison for taking oath, which will be in the private chamber of the Speaker,” he said.

Khalsa said the sole purpose of his meeting the Speaker on Wednesday at the latter’s Akbar Road residence in the national capital was regarding Amritpal Singh’s oath taking issue. His temporary release was sought under Section 15 of the National Security Act.