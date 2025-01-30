‘Amrit snan’ by Akharas resumes

Mahakumbh Nagar: Amrit snan, the traditional bathing ritual of Akharas that was deferred due to the stampede at Maha Kumbh, resumed Wednesday afternoon.

Led by Mahant Ravindra Puri, head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, the procession of akharas made its way on foot towards the Sangam for the snan.

The procession, notably less grand than usual, began around 2:30 PM.

“All saints, seers and nagas took holy dip on the occasion. I congratulate Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) and the administration for making such arrangements,” said Puri.

On the stampede, he added “It’s a conspiracy by the Opposition. This must be investigated.”

“It will be written in golden words that the country’s saint stands with Indian Sanatan cultures... I prayed to God for peace and prosperity to Sanatan Dharma followers...” Niranjani Akhara chief Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giriji Maharaj said.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said: “The incident that happened late last night is unfortunate and everyone is sad but we should be cautious so that no such incident happens in future. I appeal to the devotees to be patient and take a holy bath anywhere in the Kumbh area. There is no particular place where devotees gather to take a dip.”