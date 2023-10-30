Amrit Kalash pilgrims bring soil to Delhi

CHANDIGARH: As part of the nationwide ‘Meri Maati-Mera Desh’ campaign and the conclusion program of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, participants from all 766 districts of the country, carrying ‘Kalash’ filled with soil, have reached the National Capital, Delhi. The accommodation for these travellers has been arranged at Gurugram’s Dhanchiri Camp and the premises of Radha Soami Satsang Beas in New Delhi.



On Sunday, 259 Amrit Kalash pilgrims from Haryana arrived at the camp with 231 ‘Kalash’. Among the representatives from Haryana, there are 236 men and 23 women. Additionally, 260 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra in Haryana have also participated in this programme.

A 496-member delegation was welcomed upon their arrival at the camp. Representatives from all districts of Haryana arrived at the Dhanchiri Camp on Sunday evening with earthen pots (Kalash) representing their regions and local bodies.

The Government of Haryana extended a warm welcome to the delegation. The Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture Department of Haryana has appointed R.S.Sangwan, Joint Director (NCR) as the coordinator for the programme.