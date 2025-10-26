‘Amrit kaal has turned into era of atrocities’

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai launched a scathing attack on the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, calling their so-called ‘Amrit Kaal’ an “era of atrocities” marked by rising crimes against Dalits, backward classes, women and minorities.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Varanasi, Rai said that the last ten years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have seen a “frightening rise” in atrocities against the poor and marginalised.

“This is not Amrit Kaal, it is Atrocities Kaal. The BJP has turned governance into a tool of oppression,” he said.

Rai accused both the Centre and the state governments of pushing inflation, corruption and anti-people policies. “Today, people are selling gold just to celebrate festivals. During Diwali, people struggled to manage expenses, and as Chhath Puja begins, ghats are covered in filth. The government has made no proper arrangements for cleaning or ensuring the free flow of Ganga water. This shows that the focus is only on looting the public,” he added.

He said that Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s own constituency, is suffering under government-sponsored mismanagement and corruption. “The people of Kashi are now fed up with the insensitivity and loot of government machinery,” Rai remarked.