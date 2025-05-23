Amrit Bharat scheme: PM unveils 6 new railway stations in MP; CM calls them ‘path to progress’

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, virtually inaugurated 103 railway stations across the country from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, including six in Madhya Pradesh, redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Addressing a large gathering amid chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the Prime Minister said the resolve for a Viksit Bharat was gaining strength and momentum, with India witnessing an unprecedented scale of infrastructure development over the past 11 years.

In his speech, PM Modi said Amrit Bharat Stations will combine modern infrastructure with India’s ancient identity. “These stations will ease travel, boost tourism, and create jobs,” he said, emphasising that passengers are the true custodians and must keep the stations clean and damage-free.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the ceremony at Narmadapuram railway station, calling it a historic moment for Madhya Pradesh.

“These Amrit Stations will prove to be the gateway to development, both for Madhya Pradesh and the nation,” CM Yadav said while addressing the event held in the newly developed Narmadapuram railway station.

CM Yadav said the initiative reflects PM Modi’s visionary leadership, commitment to a developed India, and marks a new chapter in the nation’s railway transformation.

Six of the 103 redeveloped stations inaugurated under the Amrit Bharat scheme are in Madhya Pradesh—Narmadapuram, Katni, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, and Shridham.

These stations now feature modern amenities infused with Indian cultural and heritage elements. “It took nearly a century for the Indian railway to transition from narrow gauge to broad gauge. But in the last 11 years alone, thousands of kilometres of railway tracks have been expanded into three and four-lane corridors,” the CM said.

Highlighting the state’s growing industrial footprint, Yadav noted that land has been allotted to BEML for setting up a railway coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh. “This will soon make the state a hub for modern rail coach production,” he said.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a global leader. The inauguration of these Amrit Stations is a testament to his transformative vision,” the CM further said.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to boost tourism and preserve cultural heritage, noting that Pachmarhi will be developed into a top tourist destination and Orchha station now displays an image of Lord Ram, reflecting India’s spiritual and architectural legacy.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was present in Bikaner along with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that over 1,100 crore rupees have been invested in redeveloping these 103 Amrit Stations. “By 2027, 500 such stations will be ready, offering world-class amenities to passengers,” he added.